Grizzlies-Thunder, Box

December 18, 2019 10:33 pm
 
MEMPHIS (122)

Crowder 1-6 0-0 3, Jackson Jr. 4-9 0-0 9, Valanciunas 11-16 0-0 24, Morant 9-16 3-5 22, Brooks 5-12 3-4 15, Clarke 14-20 1-1 29, Anderson 3-5 3-3 9, Hill 2-5 2-2 8, Melton 2-7 0-0 5, Jones 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 51-99 12-15 122.

OKLAHOMA CITY (126)

Ferguson 1-3 0-0 3, Gallinari 7-15 3-4 20, Adams 6-7 1-4 13, Paul 6-10 5-5 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-16 6-6 20, Bazley 2-4 0-0 4, Nader 3-4 0-2 7, Muscala 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 4-6 2-2 10, Schroder 10-19 10-11 31. Totals 46-84 27-34 126.

Memphis 32 36 32 22—122
Oklahoma City 27 32 34 33—126

3-Point Goals_Memphis 10-25 (Valanciunas 2-3, Brooks 2-3, Hill 2-4, Morant 1-1, Melton 1-3, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Crowder 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Clarke 0-2), Oklahoma City 7-24 (Gallinari 3-7, Paul 1-2, Nader 1-2, Ferguson 1-3, Schroder 1-5, Bazley 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 47 (Valanciunas 9), Oklahoma City 35 (Adams 10). Assists_Memphis 28 (Morant 7), Oklahoma City 25 (Schroder 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 25, Oklahoma City 16. Technicals_Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second) 2. A_18,203 (18,203).

