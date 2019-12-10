Listen Live Sports

Grizzlies-Warriors, Box

December 10, 2019 12:56 am
 
MEMPHIS (110)

Crowder 1-6 0-0 2, Jackson Jr. 6-14 2-3 16, Valanciunas 5-7 1-3 13, Morant 8-14 7-8 26, Brooks 6-12 2-2 17, Hill 1-7 0-0 3, Caboclo 2-2 0-0 4, Melton 3-6 1-1 7, Jones 2-3 0-0 5, Guduric 1-3 0-0 2, Allen 6-8 0-0 15. Totals 41-82 13-17 110.

GOLDEN STATE (102)

Paschall 2-10 1-1 5, Green 6-13 3-4 16, Cauley-Stein 6-9 5-6 17, Russell 6-22 2-4 18, Robinson III 2-7 0-0 4, Chriss 2-6 0-0 4, Spellman 3-4 2-2 10, Looney 0-2 0-0 0, Bowman 3-7 0-0 8, Evans 1-4 0-0 2, Burks 4-9 8-8 18. Totals 35-93 21-25 102.

Memphis 29 25 34 22—110
Golden State 20 27 32 23—102

3-Point Goals_Memphis 15-40 (Allen 3-4, Morant 3-5, Brooks 3-7, Valanciunas 2-2, Jackson Jr. 2-9, Jones 1-1, Hill 1-5, Melton 0-1, Guduric 0-2, Crowder 0-4), Golden State 11-27 (Russell 4-10, Spellman 2-2, Bowman 2-3, Burks 2-4, Green 1-3, Chriss 0-1, Robinson III 0-2, Paschall 0-2). Fouled Out_Valanciunas. Rebounds_Memphis 42 (Valanciunas 10), Golden State 46 (Robinson III, Cauley-Stein 8). Assists_Memphis 29 (Morant, Jones 7), Golden State 23 (Russell 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 20, Golden State 21. A_18,064 (18,064).

