Groce leads Eastern Michigan past Valparaiso 85-79

December 3, 2019 10:39 pm
 
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Ty Groce had a career-high 23 points as Eastern Michigan got past Valparaiso 85-79 on Tuesday night.

Noah Morgan added 21 points for the Eagles.

Groce shot 9 for 10 from the line. Morgan also had six rebounds for the Eagles.

Boubacar Toure had 13 points and Thomas Binelli added 12 points for Eastern Michigan (7-1).

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 28 points and five steals for the Crusaders (5-4). Donovan Clay added 11 points. Daniel Sackey had eight assists.

Eastern Michigan faces Detroit on the road on Saturday. Valparaiso plays Central Michigan at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

