Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Guadarrama leads New Hampshire past Marist 64-56

December 18, 2019 9:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Nick Guadarrama scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as New Hampshire topped Marist 64-56 on Wednesday night.

Marque Maultsby had 10 points for New Hampshire (6-5). Sean Sutherlin added 5 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

Matt Turner had 14 points for the Red Foxes (1-7), whose losing streak reached seven games. Tyler Saint-Furcy added 11 points. Jordan Jones had 10 points.

Michael Cubbage, the Red Foxes’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 12.0 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7) and scored five points.

Advertisement

New Hampshire matches up against UConn on the road on Sunday. Marist matches up against Bethune-Cookman on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted