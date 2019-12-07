Listen Live Sports

Gudmundsson leads Davidson over Northeastern 70-63

December 7, 2019 7:01 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 28 points as Davidson beat Northeastern 70-63 on Saturday.

Gudmundsson, a senior from Iceland, made 9 of 12 shots, including 6 of 8 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds and a season-high four assists. Luka Brajkovic had 14 points and Kellan Grady added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (4-5).

Jordan Roland had 24 points for the Huskies (5-5). Tyson Walker and Shaquille Walters scored 11 points apiece.

Davidson trailed just three times in the first half and led 37-29 at halftime after Gudmundsson scored 15 points, aided by 4 of 5 from 3-point distance. The game was tied at 45 with 14:19 remaining in the second half before Davidson went on a 13-2 run over the next 6 ½ minutes.

Davidson plays Coppin State at home on Tuesday. Northeastern plays at Eastern Michigan on Dec. 17.

