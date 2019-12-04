Listen Live Sports

Gumbs-Frater carries Coastal Carolina past Greensboro 114-79

December 4, 2019
 
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tyrell Gumbs-Frater scored 21 of his 28 points after halftime as Coastal Carolina defeated Division III’s Greensboro 114-79 on Wednesday night.

Keishawn Brewton had 18 points for Coastal Carolina (5-4), Tommy Burton 17 points and DeVante Jones had 15 points with10 assists for his second consecutive double-double.

It was Coastal Carolina’s most points in a game since 2013, but it all happened after halftime. Greensboro trailed 47-46 at the break and tied the score at 49-49 with Keyford Langley’s 3-pointer a minute into the second half.

The Chanticleers went on a 9-0 run after that, including five straight points by Gumbs-Frater. A Brewton dunk with 13 minutes left, pushed the lead into double digits as Coastal Carolina closed on a 42-18 run.

Eric Peaks Jr. and Langley each scored 16 points for the Pride. Michael Phifer had 14 points.

Coastal Carolina takes on Winthrop on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

