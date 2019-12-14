Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Gunn, Minnesota St. overpower Slippery Rock 58-15

December 14, 2019 7:12 pm
 
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (AP) — Nate Gunn ran for three touchdowns and Ryan Schlichte and JD Ekowa each threw for one and Minnesota State demolished Slippery Rock 58-15 in a Division II semifinal game on Saturday.

Minnesota (14-0) advances to the championship to play West Florida.

Gunn scored from 5 yards out, and the two-point conversion put the Mavericks up 8-0. Roland Rivers responded and thew a 19-yard touchdown pass to Henry Litwin, and The Rock’s two-point conversion tied it.

From there it was all Minnesota State.

Gunn scored from 12 yards with 3:36 left to play in the first quarter. Early in the second, Ekowa threw a 27-yard TD pass to Shane Zylstra for 23-8 lead. And with 1:59 left before halftime, Justin Arnold’s 20-yard run made it 30-8.

The Mavericks outgained Slippery Rock 463-310 in total offense despite running 35 fewer plays. Slippery Rock converted just 4 of 19 third-down attempts.

Gunn had 54 yards on 15 carries, and Kaleb Sleezer had 79 yards rushing on three carries and a touchdown. His scoring run of 75 yards with 1:26 left in the third made it 51-15.

Rivers threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 69 yards. Litwin had 149 receiving yards on 11 catches and a pair of scores.

