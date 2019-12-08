Listen Live Sports

Hall of Fame First Year Eligible Inductees

December 8, 2019 10:24 pm
 
Hank Aaron, of, 1982

Ernie Banks, ss-1b, 1977

Johnny Bench, c, 1989

Wade Boggs, 3b. 2005

George Brett, 3b, 1999

Lou Brock, of, 1985

Rod Carew, 2b-1b, 1991

Steve Carlton, p, 1994

Ty Cobb, of, 1936

Dennis Eckersley, p, 2004

Bob Feller, p, 1962

Bob Gibson, p, 1981

Tom Glavine, p, 2014

Ken Griffey Jr., of, 2016

Tony Gwynn, of, 2007

Roy Halladay, p, 2019

Rickey Henderson, of, 2009

Reggie Jackson, of, 1993

Randy Johnson, p, 2015

Walter Johnson, p, 1936

Chipper Jones, 3b, 2018

Al Kaline, of, 1980

Sandy Koufax, p, 1971

Greg Maddux, p, 2014

Mickey Mantle, of-1b, 1974

Pedro Martinez, p, 2015

Christy Mathewson, p, 1936

Willie Mays, of, 1979

Willie McCovey, 1b, 1986

Paul Molitor, inf-dh, 2004

Joe Morgan, 2b, 1990

Eddie Murray, 1b, 2003

Stan Musial, of-1b, 1969

Jim Palmer, p, 1990

Kirby Puckett, of, 2001

Cal Ripken Jr., ss, 2007

Mariano Rivera, p, 2019

Brooks Robinson, 3b, 1983

Frank Robinson, of-dh, 1982

Jackie Robinson, inf, 1962

Ivan Rodriguez, c, 2017

Babe Ruth, of-p, 1936

Nolan Ryan, p, 1999

Mike Schmidt, 3b, 1995

Tom Seaver, p, 1992

Ozzie Smith, ss, 2002

John Smoltz, p, 2015

Warren Spahn, p, 1973

Willie Stargell, of-1b, 1988

Frank Thomas, 1b-dh, 2014

Jim Thome, 1b-dh, 2018

Honus Wagner, ss, 1936

Ted Williams, of, 1966

Dave Winfield, of, 2001

Carl Yastrzemski, of-1b, 1989

Robin Yount, inf-of, 1999

