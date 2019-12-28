Listen Live Sports

Halvorsen, Faulkner lead W. Carolina past Piedmont 108-47

December 28, 2019 2:45 pm
 
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Halvorsen and Mason Faulkner scored 15 points apiece as Western Carolina romped past Division III Piedmont 108-47 on Saturday.

Kameron Gibson added 14 points for the Catamounts, while Carlos Dotson and Marcus Thomas each had 13.

Halvorsen hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. Faulkner also had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Catamounts, while Dotson posted 12 rebounds.

It was the first time this season Western Carolina scored at least 100 points.

Western Carolina (9-3) achieved season highs with 16 3-pointers and 22 assists in their final nonconference game of the season.

Western Carolina dominated the first half and led 54-23 at halftime. The Catamounts’ 54 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.

Orry Clements-Owens had 11 points for the Lions.

Western Carolina plays The Citadel on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

