Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hamilton’s double-double helps UNLV beat Fresno St. in 2OT

December 5, 2019 1:28 am
 
1 min read
      

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Donnie Tillman scored a career-high 28 points, Bryce Hamilton had his first career double-double, and UNLV beat Fresno State 81-80 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Hamilton finished with career high of 21 points —including seven in the second OT — and 14 rebounds. Amauri Hardy added 18 points for UNLV (4-6, 1-0 Mountain West).

Hamilton hit a 3-pointer and then made a layup to give the Runnin’ Rebels a 77-72 lead with 1:41 left in the game and then he and Tillman each made two free throws in the final minute to hold off Fresno State (2-5, 0-1).

Noah Blackwell had 18 points and Mustafa Lawrence scored 16 — both season highs — for the Bulldogs. Nate Grimes had his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Advertisement

UNLV extended its NCAA record to 1,080 consecutive games with at least one made 3-pointer.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tillman made 1 of 2 free throws with 10 seconds left in the first OT to tie the game at 72 and then the Runnin’ Rebels stole the ball so the Bulldogs couldn’t get up a last shot.

UNLV forced the first overtime when Hamilton stole the ball with 29 seconds left and drove down the lane and banked in a short jumper with six seconds to go to tie the game at 65. Blackwell missed a long, potential winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified