The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hamlet, Gibson boost N. Texas past UT Arlington

December 3, 2019 12:01 am
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet and Umoja Gibson scored 18 points apiece and North Texas beat Texas-Arlington 77-66 on Monday night.

Hamlet finished 9 for 11 from the foul line. DJ Draper and Zachary Simmons each added 12 points for the Mean Green (3-5) and Deng Geu 10. It was North Texas’ first win on the road this season.

Brian Warren had 18 points for the Mavericks (4-5) and David Azore scored 17.

North Texas faces Oklahoma at home on Thursday. Texas-Arlington plays UC Santa Barbara at home on Saturday.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

