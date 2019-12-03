Listen Live Sports

Hammond leads SC-Upstate over E. Kentucky 79-67

December 3, 2019 9:45 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Everette Hammond tied his career high with 27 points as South Carolina Upstate topped Eastern Kentucky 79-67 on Tuesday night.

South Carolina Upstate led 13-4 after the first 10 minutes as EKU made just one of its first 16 shots. The Spartans were ahead 30-17 at the break as the Colonels were 5-of-26 shooting (20%).

Hammond made 11 of 12 foul shots and grabbed nine rebounds.

Tommy Bruner had 19 points for South Carolina Upstate (2-7), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Josh Aldrich added 12 points and seven rebounds and Dalvin White had six assists.

Jomaru Brown had 17 points for the Colonels (3-5). Ty Taylor added 14 points. Tre King had 13 points and nine rebounds.

South Carolina Upstate takes on Furman on the road on Sunday. Eastern Kentucky takes on Northern Kentucky on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

