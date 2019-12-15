Listen Live Sports

Harris leads Stephen F. Austin past Louisiana-Monroe 66-59

December 15, 2019 1:43 am
 
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished seven assists as Stephen F. Austin beat Louisiana-Monroe 66-59 on Saturday night.

Roti Ware added 15 points and four rebounds for the Lumberjacks (8-2). Cameron Johnson chipped in 12 points off the bench.

The teams were tied 27-all at the break.

The Lumberjacks trailed early in the second half, but Harris drained a late 3-pointer that sparked a 10-4 surge capped by a Nathan Bain dunk that put them ahead for good, 55-54, with 4:30 remaining.

Jalen Hodge led the Warhawks (4-4) with 17 points. Michael Ertel added 12 points and JD Williams had 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

