Harris lifts N. Colorado over Northern New Mexico 92-47

December 4, 2019 11:44 pm
 
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Trent Harris had 24 points as Northern Colorado easily beat Northern New Mexico 92-47 on Wednesday night.

Bodie Hume had 15 points and six rebounds for Northern Colorado (4-4). Matt Johnson added 15 points. Jonah Radebaugh had 14 points and six rebounds.

Naquwan Solomon had 14 points for the Eagles.

Northern Colorado plays Wyoming on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

