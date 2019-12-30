Listen Live Sports

Hartford faces BG

December 30, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Hartford (7-7) vs. Bowling Green (8-4)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford plays Bowling Green in a non-conference matchup. Hartford won 67-66 at Northwestern on Sunday. Bowling Green lost 69-64 to Quinnipiac on Dec. 21.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Hartford’s Hunter Marks, Miroslav Stafl and Moses Flowers have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dylan Frye has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Bowling Green field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Bowling Green has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 79.6 points while giving up 66.2.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Falcons have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Hawks. Bowling Green has 48 assists on 78 field goals (61.5 percent) over its past three outings while Hartford has assists on 38 of 72 field goals (52.8 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL FALCONS: The diligent Bowling Green offense has turned the ball over on just 15.1 percent of its possessions, the sixth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21 percent of all Hartford possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

