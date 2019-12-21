Listen Live Sports

HARVARD 88, GEORGE WASHINGTON 75

December 21, 2019 1:57 pm
 
HARVARD (7-4)

Kirkwood 6-9 4-5 16, Baker 6-8 2-2 14, Bassey 1-5 0-0 2, Lewis 10-13 2-3 22, Haskett 5-6 2-2 14, Aiken 3-7 2-2 8, Djuricic 0-3 2-2 2, Ledlum 2-6 2-2 6, Juzang 0-3 0-0 0, Forbes 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-63 16-18 88.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (5-6)

Battle 6-15 2-2 18, Jack 5-13 0-0 14, Potter 9-13 4-6 22, Nelson 5-10 0-3 13, Toro 2-6 2-5 6, Stallings 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 2-2 2, Langarica 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 10-18 75.

Halftime_George Washington 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Harvard 2-12 (Haskett 2-2, Bassey 0-1, Djuricic 0-1, Ledlum 0-1, Aiken 0-2, Baker 0-2, Kirkwood 0-3), George Washington 11-25 (Jack 4-9, Battle 4-10, Nelson 3-6). Rebounds_Harvard 35 (Baker 8), George Washington 25 (Toro 7). Assists_Harvard 12 (Kirkwood, Aiken 3), George Washington 14 (Potter 10). Total Fouls_Harvard 16, George Washington 17. A_2,209 (5,000).

