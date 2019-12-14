Listen Live Sports

Hawkins helps St. Francis-Brooklyn hold off NJIT, 73-71

December 14, 2019 4:42 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Chauncey Hawkins hit three of four free throw attempts in the final 21 seconds to help St. Francis-Brooklyn win its third straight game on its home court, holding off NJIT 73-71 on Saturday afternoon.

St. Francis (5-6) is now 3-0 at home.

Shyquan Gibbs hit two jumpers and a free throw to tie the game and then put the Highlanders in front, 66-65 with 2:28 left, but Deniz Celen put the Terriers ahead for good with a jumper with 2:02 left. NJIT stayed within a field goal the rest of the way but could not overtake St. Francis.

Hawkins finished with 21 points, hitting 7 of 9 from the line, and Rob Higgins added 19 points off the bench for the Terriers. Stevan Krtinic had 14 points.

Zach Cooks hit 11 of 13 from the line and finished with 24 points for NJIT (2-9). Gibbs added 14 points and Souleymane Diakite had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

