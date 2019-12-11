Listen Live Sports

Hawks-Bulls, Box

December 11, 2019 10:26 pm
 
ATLANTA (102)

Hunter 2-9 0-0 6, Parker 5-10 0-0 11, Jones 5-6 0-0 10, Tr.Young 4-14 6-7 15, Huerter 3-9 2-2 9, Reddish 4-11 5-8 16, Parsons 1-2 0-0 3, Fernando 1-3 3-3 5, Len 7-9 2-4 17, Crabbe 2-4 0-0 6, Carter 1-5 1-2 4, Bembry 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-83 19-26 102.

CHICAGO (136)

Dunn 4-9 1-1 9, Markkanen 8-9 4-5 22, Carter Jr. 5-8 1-1 11, Satoransky 3-5 0-0 7, LaVine 12-16 4-4 35, Th.Young 7-16 0-0 15, Gafford 2-3 0-0 4, Kornet 0-2 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 2-4 0-0 4, White 7-13 5-6 19, Valentine 4-8 2-2 10. Totals 54-94 17-19 136.

Atlanta 33 19 35 15—102
Chicago 37 29 40 30—136

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 13-38 (Reddish 3-9, Crabbe 2-4, Hunter 2-5, Len 1-1, Parker 1-2, Carter 1-2, Parsons 1-2, Huerter 1-6, Tr.Young 1-6, Turner 0-1), Chicago 11-24 (LaVine 7-7, Markkanen 2-3, Satoransky 1-1, Th.Young 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Kornet 0-1, White 0-2, Dunn 0-3, Valentine 0-3). Fouled Out_Gafford. Rebounds_Atlanta 41 (Parker 7), Chicago 42 (Carter Jr. 10). Assists_Atlanta 26 (Tr.Young 13), Chicago 32 (Th.Young 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 20, Chicago 25. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Delay of game) 2. A_15,084 (20,917).

