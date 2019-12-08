Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Hawks-Hornets, Box

December 8, 2019 7:27 pm
 
< a min read
      
ATLANTA (122)

Reddish 2-6 0-0 5, Parker 7-12 3-4 19, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Young 9-20 8-8 30, Huerter 3-6 0-0 9, Hunter 3-9 3-3 10, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Len 5-11 2-2 13, Carter 7-11 0-0 17, Bembry 2-3 0-0 4, Crabbe 4-8 0-0 11. Totals 44-91 16-17 122.

CHARLOTTE (107)

Bridges 7-14 3-3 20, Washington 3-6 12-13 20, Biyombo 4-8 3-4 11, Rozier 3-13 0-0 8, Graham 4-17 2-4 12, Co.Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Ca.Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-8 0-0 7, Zeller 5-7 1-1 11, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, Bacon 2-6 1-1 5, Monk 3-7 2-3 9. Totals 36-90 24-29 107.

Atlanta 24 27 37 34—122
Charlotte 27 26 30 24—107

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 18-45 (Young 4-13, Crabbe 3-5, Huerter 3-6, Carter 3-6, Parker 2-3, Len 1-1, Reddish 1-3, Hunter 1-6, Fernando 0-1, Bembry 0-1), Charlotte 11-31 (Bridges 3-3, Washington 2-4, Rozier 2-7, Graham 2-8, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-3, Monk 1-4, Hernangomez 0-1, Zeller 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 48 (Len 10), Charlotte 44 (Washington 8). Assists_Atlanta 28 (Young 9), Charlotte 22 (Graham 8). Total Fouls_Atlanta 24, Charlotte 17. A_15,489 (19,077).

