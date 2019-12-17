Listen Live Sports

Hawks-Knicks, Box

December 17, 2019 10:00 pm
 
ATLANTA (120)

Hunter 8-19 3-4 19, Parker 4-9 2-2 10, Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Young 16-29 3-4 42, Huerter 5-14 2-3 14, Reddish 3-8 2-2 9, Fernando 0-0 0-0 0, Len 4-5 0-0 9, Crabbe 0-4 0-0 0, Bembry 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 5-9 1-3 15. Totals 45-99 15-20 120.

NEW YORK (143)

Morris Sr. 6-11 7-7 22, Randle 7-15 3-4 17, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Ntilikina 1-2 0-0 3, Barrett 10-13 5-8 27, Knox II 7-14 0-0 17, Portis 4-7 1-2 11, Robinson 9-13 4-4 22, Payton 2-7 1-2 5, Smith Jr. 3-5 1-2 8, Dotson 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 53-95 24-31 143.

Atlanta 27 26 31 36—120
New York 41 36 32 34—143

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 15-43 (Young 7-13, Carter 4-7, Huerter 2-7, Len 1-2, Reddish 1-3, Crabbe 0-3, Parker 0-3, Hunter 0-5), New York 13-28 (Morris Sr. 3-5, Knox II 3-9, Barrett 2-3, Portis 2-4, Ntilikina 1-1, Smith Jr. 1-2, Dotson 1-3, Randle 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 36 (Hunter, Parker, Len 5), New York 55 (Robinson 13). Assists_Atlanta 20 (Young 8), New York 30 (Payton 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 21, New York 21. Technicals_Randle. A_18,268 (19,812).

