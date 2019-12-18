Heat-76ers, Box

MIAMI (108)

Butler 5-11 4-5 14, Adebayo 9-16 5-6 23, Leonard 2-7 0-0 6, Nunn 9-18 4-6 26, Robinson 5-11 2-2 15, Jones Jr. 5-9 1-1 13, Olynyk 1-2 0-0 2, Herro 4-11 0-0 9. Totals 40-85 16-20 108.

PHILADELPHIA (104)

Harris 7-16 4-5 20, Horford 4-9 0-0 9, Embiid 8-19 5-5 22, Simmons 7-13 3-4 17, Richardson 6-17 2-2 17, Ennis III 1-3 0-0 3, Thybulle 2-3 0-0 5, Scott 1-6 0-0 3, Neto 0-1 2-2 2, Korkmaz 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 38-90 16-18 104.

Miami 19 37 26 26—108 Philadelphia 29 19 26 30—104

3-Point Goals_Miami 12-31 (Nunn 4-8, Robinson 3-9, Jones Jr. 2-4, Leonard 2-5, Herro 1-3, Butler 0-1, Olynyk 0-1), Philadelphia 12-39 (Richardson 3-10, Korkmaz 2-3, Harris 2-6, Thybulle 1-2, Ennis III 1-3, Horford 1-3, Embiid 1-5, Scott 1-6, Neto 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 47 (Adebayo 9), Philadelphia 41 (Embiid 19). Assists_Miami 26 (Herro 7), Philadelphia 24 (Simmons, Richardson 6). Total Fouls_Miami 14, Philadelphia 17. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A_20,715 (20,478).

