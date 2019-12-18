Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Heat-76ers, Box

December 18, 2019 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
      
MIAMI (108)

Butler 5-11 4-5 14, Adebayo 9-16 5-6 23, Leonard 2-7 0-0 6, Nunn 9-18 4-6 26, Robinson 5-11 2-2 15, Jones Jr. 5-9 1-1 13, Olynyk 1-2 0-0 2, Herro 4-11 0-0 9. Totals 40-85 16-20 108.

PHILADELPHIA (104)

Harris 7-16 4-5 20, Horford 4-9 0-0 9, Embiid 8-19 5-5 22, Simmons 7-13 3-4 17, Richardson 6-17 2-2 17, Ennis III 1-3 0-0 3, Thybulle 2-3 0-0 5, Scott 1-6 0-0 3, Neto 0-1 2-2 2, Korkmaz 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 38-90 16-18 104.

Miami 19 37 26 26—108
Philadelphia 29 19 26 30—104

3-Point Goals_Miami 12-31 (Nunn 4-8, Robinson 3-9, Jones Jr. 2-4, Leonard 2-5, Herro 1-3, Butler 0-1, Olynyk 0-1), Philadelphia 12-39 (Richardson 3-10, Korkmaz 2-3, Harris 2-6, Thybulle 1-2, Ennis III 1-3, Horford 1-3, Embiid 1-5, Scott 1-6, Neto 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 47 (Adebayo 9), Philadelphia 41 (Embiid 19). Assists_Miami 26 (Herro 7), Philadelphia 24 (Simmons, Richardson 6). Total Fouls_Miami 14, Philadelphia 17. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A_20,715 (20,478).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted