Heat-Mavericks, Box

MIAMI (122)

Butler 8-22 10-12 27, Adebayo 7-12 4-7 18, Leonard 4-7 0-0 10, Nunn 5-14 0-0 13, Robinson 3-10 0-0 9, Jones Jr. 3-6 2-3 9, Olynyk 5-6 4-4 17, Herro 4-14 8-8 19. Totals 39-91 28-34 122.

DALLAS (118)

Finney-Smith 1-3 1-2 3, Porzingis 7-21 5-7 22, Powell 3-6 1-3 8, Doncic 0-1 2-2 2, Hardaway Jr. 11-22 0-0 28, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Kleber 7-9 1-1 17, Barea 5-11 0-0 12, Brunson 7-16 1-2 18, Curry 3-8 0-0 6, Wright 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-101 11-17 118.

Miami 37 36 18 21 10—122 Dallas 23 27 31 31 6—118

3-Point Goals_Miami 16-40 (Olynyk 3-4, Nunn 3-6, Herro 3-6, Robinson 3-10, Leonard 2-5, Jones Jr. 1-3, Butler 1-6), Dallas 17-44 (Hardaway Jr. 6-14, Brunson 3-6, Porzingis 3-9, Kleber 2-3, Barea 2-5, Powell 1-2, Finney-Smith 0-1, Doncic 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Curry 0-2). Fouled Out_Finney-Smith. Rebounds_Miami 49 (Adebayo 11), Dallas 48 (Porzingis 14). Assists_Miami 27 (Adebayo 10), Dallas 30 (Brunson 8). Total Fouls_Miami 18, Dallas 28. Technicals_Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A_20,333 (19,200).

