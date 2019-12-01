Heat-Nets, Box

MIAMI (109)

Butler 5-17 9-10 20, Adebayo 6-14 5-7 17, Leonard 3-5 0-0 9, Nunn 5-15 0-0 11, Robinson 3-6 1-1 10, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Winslow 3-12 3-4 10, Olynyk 0-1 0-0 0, Silva 1-1 2-2 4, Dragic 9-18 3-4 24, Herro 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 37-95 23-28 109.

BROOKLYN (106)

Harris 9-16 2-2 25, Prince 3-14 1-2 9, Allen 1-3 2-2 4, Dinwiddie 10-21 5-5 29, Temple 3-12 0-0 7, Jordan 7-8 1-3 15, Pinson 1-3 0-0 2, Musa 0-1 0-0 0, Shumpert 1-5 0-0 2, Nwaba 4-7 1-2 10. Totals 40-91 12-16 106.

Miami 32 26 25 26—109 Brooklyn 30 35 16 25—106

3-Point Goals_Miami 12-37 (Leonard 3-5, Robinson 3-6, Dragic 3-6, Butler 1-5, Winslow 1-6, Nunn 1-7, Olynyk 0-1, Herro 0-1), Brooklyn 14-42 (Harris 5-9, Dinwiddie 4-9, Prince 2-9, Nwaba 1-4, Temple 1-8, Pinson 0-1, Shumpert 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 51 (Adebayo 16), Brooklyn 48 (Allen 12). Assists_Miami 16 (Dragic 6), Brooklyn 24 (Temple, Prince 5). Total Fouls_Miami 17, Brooklyn 21. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson. A_17,026 (17,732).

