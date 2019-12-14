Heisman Regional Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Regional points breakdown of the top four finalists in balloting for the 2019 Heisman Trophy:

NORTHEAST

1. Joe Burrow, LSU, 396

2. Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, 128

3. Justin Fields, Ohio State, 109

4. Chase Young, Ohio State, 108

MID-ATLANTIC

1. Burrow, 430

2. Young, 126

3. Hurts, 110

4. Fields, 106

SOUTH

1. Burrow, 458

2. Hurts, 143

3. Fields, 125

4. Young, 96

SOUTHWEST

1. Burrow, 469

2. Hurts, 145

3. Fields, 124

4. Young, 114

MIDWEST

1. Burrow, 426

2. Fields, 152

3. Young, 111

4. Hurts, 87

FAR WEST

1. Burrow, 429

2. Hurts, 149

3. Fields, 131

4. Young, 88

