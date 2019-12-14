Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Heisman Regional Voting

December 14, 2019 9:51 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Regional points breakdown of the top four finalists in balloting for the 2019 Heisman Trophy:

NORTHEAST

1. Joe Burrow, LSU, 396

2. Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, 128

3. Justin Fields, Ohio State, 109

4. Chase Young, Ohio State, 108

MID-ATLANTIC

1. Burrow, 430

2. Young, 126

3. Hurts, 110

4. Fields, 106

SOUTH

1. Burrow, 458

2. Hurts, 143

3. Fields, 125

4. Young, 96

SOUTHWEST

1. Burrow, 469

2. Hurts, 145

3. Fields, 124

4. Young, 114

MIDWEST

1. Burrow, 426

2. Fields, 152

3. Young, 111

4. Hurts, 87

FAR WEST

1. Burrow, 429

2. Hurts, 149

3. Fields, 131

4. Young, 88

