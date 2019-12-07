Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Held helps No. 16 DePaul women rally to beat Green Bay 76-65

December 7, 2019 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Lexi Held had 13 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 16 DePaul rally to beat Green Bay 76-65 on Saturday.

Sonya Morris added 17 points, and Kelly Campbell had 10 points and 13 rebounds for DePaul.

The Blue Demons (7-1) used a 26-6 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to erase a 13-point deficit and lead 62-55 on Held’s 3-pointer with 6:14 left in the game. The Phoenix (5-4) cut the deficit back to three with four straight free throws, but DePaul closed the game on a 12-4 run.

DePaul overcome its poor shooting to start the game. The Blue Demons were 5 of 26 (19%) from 3-point range and 10 of 40 (25%) overall from the field in the first half.

Advertisement

Green Bay closed the second quarter with an 18-5 run, turning a four-point deficit into a 34-25 lead at the half.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Frankie Wurtz scored a career-high 25 points for the Phoenix.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia