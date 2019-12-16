Listen Live Sports

Henderson Jr., Campbell host Elon

December 16, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Elon (4-7) vs. Campbell (6-3)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Marcus Sheffield II and Elon will take on Cedric Henderson Jr. and Campbell. The senior Sheffield has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.6 over his last five games. Henderson, a sophomore, is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Sheffield is averaging 15.9 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Phoenix. Hunter Woods is also a primary contributor, putting up 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Fighting Camels have been led by Henderson, who is averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.SHEFFIELD II CAN SHOOT: Sheffield has connected on 38.3 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Campbell is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 74 points or fewer. The Fighting Camels are 0-3 when opponents score more than 74 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Campbell defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.2 percent of all possessions, the 23rd-best rate among Division I teams. Elon has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18 percent through 11 games (ranking the Phoenix 288th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

