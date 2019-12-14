Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Hendricksen carries North Florida over Southern Miss 72-69

December 14, 2019 5:29 pm
 
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Carter Hendricksen scored 13 points while pulling down 10 rebounds to lead five North Florida players in double figures as the Ospreys narrowly defeated Southern Miss 72-69 on Saturday.

JT Escobar and Garrett Sams added 14 points apiece for the Ospreys (7-5) who picked up their first road win after dropping four away games. Wajid Aminu and Ivan Gandia-Rosa chipped in 13 apiece.

Tyler Stevenson scored a career-high 27 points for the Golden Eagles (3-8). Gabe Watson added 16 points. LaDavius Draine had 15 points.

The Ospreys improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. North Florida defeated Southern Miss 66-63 on Nov. 14. North Florida plays Florida State on the road on Tuesday. Southern Miss plays Texas Tech on the road on Monday.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

