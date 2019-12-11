Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Highest Baseball Salaries

December 11, 2019 1:20 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts with average annual values of $30 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Avg. Salary
x-Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $36,000,000
Mike Trout, LAA 2019-30 $35,514,667
Stephen Strasburg, Was 2020-26 $35,000,000
Zack Greinke, Ari-Hou 2016-21 $34,416,667
Nolan Arenado, Col 2019-26 $32,500,000
Justin Verlander, Hou 2019-21 $31,333,333
David Price, Bos 2016-22 $31,000,000
Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2019-21 $31,000,000
Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2014-20 $30,714,286
Max Scherzer, Was 2015-21 $30,000,000
Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $30,000,000

x-pending

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia