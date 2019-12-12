Highest Baseball Salaries

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts with average annual values of $30 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Avg. Salary x-Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $36,000,000 Mike Trout, LAA 2019-30 $35,514,667 Stephen Strasburg, Was 2020-26 $35,000,000 x-Anthony Rendon, LAA 2020-26 $35,000,000 Zack Greinke, Ari-Hou 2016-21 $34,416,667 Nolan Arenado, Col 2019-26 $32,500,000 Justin Verlander, Hou 2019-21 $31,333,333 David Price, Bos 2016-22 $31,000,000 Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2019-21 $31,000,000 Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2014-20 $30,714,286 Max Scherzer, Was 2015-21 $30,000,000 Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $30,000,000

x-pending

