Hightower scores 15 to lead Tulane over Alcorn St. 68-57

December 16, 2019 10:04 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Teshaun Hightower posted 15 points as Tulane topped Alcorn State 68-57 on Monday night.

Nic Thomas had 13 points for Tulane (8-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Jordan Walker added 11 points and Christion Thompson had 10.

Corey Tillery had 21 points for the Braves (3-6) and Maurice Howard added 18.

Tulane matches up against Akron on Friday. Alcorn State takes on Ecclesia at home on Friday.

