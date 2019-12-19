Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hinton, Greshman lift Houston past UTEP 77-57

December 19, 2019 10:35 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Nate Hinton had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Brison Greshman also had a double-double and Houston defeated defeated UTEP 77-57 on Thursday night.

Greshman had his first double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds and also had six blocked shots. Caleb Mills also had 17 points for Houston (7-3).

Bryson Williams had 17 points for the Miners (8-2) and Souley Boum added 13 points.

The Cougars were up 54-49 with 7:50 to play before they reeled off 16 straight points to break it open. Hinton started it was a pair of free throws and capped it with a 3-pointer as the clock dipped under four minutes, making the score 70-49.

