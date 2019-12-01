Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

December 1, 2019 11:59 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Northeastern 6 3 1 13 33 23 10 4 2
Providence 5 3 2 12 40 30 8 4 3
UMass Lowell 4 1 3 11 21 17 9 3 4
Boston College 5 2 0 10 24 11 9 4 0
Boston U. 3 3 4 10 29 28 4 6 5
Maine 4 4 2 10 20 26 8 5 3
UMass 4 3 1 9 24 20 9 4 1
New Hampshire 3 4 0 6 9 15 7 6 1
UConn 2 4 2 6 16 28 5 6 3
Merrimack 1 4 2 4 13 17 3 9 2
Vermont 0 6 1 1 9 23 1 9 2
Friday’s Games

Northeastern 4, New Hampshire 0

UConn 6, Miami 4

Boston College 4, Harvard 2

UMass Lowell 4, RPI 0

Advertisement

Penn St. 7, Merrimack 0

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

UMass 3, Quinnipiac 0

Maine 5, St. Lawrence 2

Arizona St. 2, Vermont 1

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 4, Colgate 3

New Hampshire 3, Princeton 2

UConn 4, Miami 3

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

UMass Lowell 3, Penn St. 2, OT

Merrimack 5, RPI 1

Maine 1, St. Lawrence 1

Quinnipiac 2, UMass 1

Providence 4, Brown 2

Cornell 2, Boston U. 0

Vermont 2, Arizona St. 2

Tuesday’s Game

Harvard at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Providence, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Vermont at UConn, 3:35 p.m.

Providence at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|4 Cyber911-Live with Dr Eric Cole
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7