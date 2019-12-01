Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Northeastern 6 3 1 13 33 23 10 4 2 Providence 5 3 2 12 40 30 8 4 3 UMass Lowell 4 1 3 11 21 17 9 3 4 Boston College 5 2 0 10 24 11 9 4 0 Boston U. 3 3 4 10 29 28 4 6 5 Maine 4 4 2 10 20 26 8 5 3 UMass 4 3 1 9 24 20 9 4 1 New Hampshire 3 4 0 6 9 15 7 6 1 UConn 2 4 2 6 16 28 5 6 3 Merrimack 1 4 2 4 13 17 3 9 2 Vermont 0 6 1 1 9 23 1 9 2 Friday’s Games

Northeastern 4, New Hampshire 0

UConn 6, Miami 4

Boston College 4, Harvard 2

UMass Lowell 4, RPI 0

Penn St. 7, Merrimack 0

UMass 3, Quinnipiac 0

Maine 5, St. Lawrence 2

Arizona St. 2, Vermont 1

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 4, Colgate 3

New Hampshire 3, Princeton 2

UConn 4, Miami 3

UMass Lowell 3, Penn St. 2, OT

Merrimack 5, RPI 1

Maine 1, St. Lawrence 1

Quinnipiac 2, UMass 1

Providence 4, Brown 2

Cornell 2, Boston U. 0

Vermont 2, Arizona St. 2

Tuesday’s Game

Harvard at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Providence, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Vermont at UConn, 3:35 p.m.

Providence at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

