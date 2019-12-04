Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Northeastern
|6
|3
|1
|13
|33
|23
|10
|4
|2
|Providence
|5
|3
|2
|12
|40
|30
|8
|4
|3
|UMass Lowell
|4
|1
|3
|11
|21
|17
|9
|3
|4
|Boston College
|5
|2
|0
|10
|24
|11
|9
|4
|0
|Boston U.
|3
|3
|4
|10
|29
|28
|5
|6
|5
|Maine
|4
|4
|2
|10
|20
|26
|8
|5
|3
|UMass
|4
|3
|1
|9
|24
|20
|9
|4
|1
|New Hampshire
|3
|4
|0
|6
|9
|15
|7
|6
|1
|UConn
|2
|4
|2
|6
|16
|28
|5
|6
|3
|Merrimack
|1
|4
|2
|4
|13
|17
|3
|9
|2
|Vermont
|0
|6
|1
|1
|9
|23
|1
|9
|2
|Tuesday’s Game
Boston U. 5, Harvard 2
Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Providence, 7:15 p.m.
Vermont at UConn, 3:35 p.m.
Providence at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
UMass at Brown, 7 p.m.
Maine at Yale, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Union, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
