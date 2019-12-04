Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

December 4, 2019 10:20 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Northeastern 6 3 1 13 33 23 10 4 2
Providence 5 3 2 12 40 30 8 4 3
UMass Lowell 4 1 3 11 21 17 9 3 4
Boston College 5 2 0 10 24 11 9 4 0
Boston U. 3 3 4 10 29 28 5 6 5
Maine 4 4 2 10 20 26 8 5 3
UMass 4 3 1 9 24 20 9 4 1
New Hampshire 3 4 0 6 9 15 7 6 1
UConn 2 4 2 6 16 28 5 6 3
Merrimack 1 4 2 4 13 17 3 9 2
Vermont 0 6 1 1 9 23 1 9 2
Tuesday’s Game

Boston U. 5, Harvard 2

Friday’s Games

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Vermont at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

UMass Lowell at Providence, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at UConn, 3:35 p.m.

Providence at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston U., 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Sunday’s Game

Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

UMass at Brown, 7 p.m.

Maine at Yale, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Merrimack at Union, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Dartmouth at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified