Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Providence
|6
|4
|2
|14
|46
|34
|9
|5
|3
|UMass
|6
|3
|1
|13
|33
|22
|11
|4
|1
|UMass Lowell
|5
|2
|3
|13
|25
|23
|10
|4
|4
|Northeastern
|6
|4
|1
|13
|36
|29
|10
|5
|2
|Boston U.
|4
|3
|4
|12
|35
|31
|6
|6
|5
|Boston College
|5
|2
|0
|10
|24
|11
|10
|4
|0
|UConn
|4
|4
|2
|10
|26
|34
|7
|6
|3
|Maine
|4
|6
|2
|10
|22
|35
|8
|7
|3
|New Hampshire
|3
|5
|0
|6
|11
|19
|7
|7
|1
|Merrimack
|2
|4
|2
|6
|17
|19
|4
|9
|2
|Vermont
|0
|8
|1
|1
|15
|33
|1
|11
|2
|Friday’s Games
UMass 5, Maine 1
Boston College 4, Notre Dame 0
UConn 3, Vermont 2
UMass Lowell 3, Providence 2
UConn 7, Vermont 4
Providence 4, UMass Lowell 1
Merrimack 4, New Hampshire 2
UMass 4, Maine 1
Boston U. 6, Northeastern 3
Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
UMass at Brown, 7 p.m.
Maine at Yale, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Union, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
