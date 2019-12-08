Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

December 8, 2019 9:46 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Providence 6 4 2 14 46 34 9 5 3
UMass 6 3 1 13 33 22 11 4 1
UMass Lowell 5 2 3 13 25 23 10 4 4
Northeastern 6 4 1 13 36 29 10 5 2
Boston U. 4 3 4 12 35 31 6 6 5
Boston College 5 2 0 10 24 11 10 4 0
UConn 4 4 2 10 26 34 7 6 3
Maine 4 6 2 10 22 35 8 7 3
New Hampshire 3 5 0 6 11 19 7 7 1
Merrimack 2 4 2 6 17 19 4 9 2
Vermont 0 8 1 1 15 33 1 11 2
Friday’s Games

UMass 5, Maine 1

Boston College 4, Notre Dame 0

UConn 3, Vermont 2

UMass Lowell 3, Providence 2

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

UConn 7, Vermont 4

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Providence 4, UMass Lowell 1

Merrimack 4, New Hampshire 2

UMass 4, Maine 1

Boston U. 6, Northeastern 3

Sunday’s Game

Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Tuesday’s Games

UMass at Brown, 7 p.m.

Maine at Yale, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Merrimack at Union, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Dartmouth at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia