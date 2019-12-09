Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Providence 6 4 2 14 46 34 9 5 3 UMass 6 3 1 13 33 22 11 4 1 UMass Lowell 5 2 3 13 25 23 10 4 4 Northeastern 6 4 1 13 36 29 10 5 2 Boston U. 4 3 4 12 35 31 6 6 5 Boston College 5 2 0 10 24 11 11 4 0 UConn 4 4 2 10 26 34 7 6 3 Maine 4 6 2 10 22 35 8 7 3 New Hampshire 4 5 0 8 16 21 8 7 1 Merrimack 2 5 2 6 19 24 4 10 2 Vermont 0 8 1 1 15 33 1 11 2 Friday’s Games

UMass 5, Maine 1

Boston College 4, Notre Dame 0

UConn 3, Vermont 2

UMass Lowell 3, Providence 2

Advertisement

Saturday’s Games

UConn 7, Vermont 4

Providence 4, UMass Lowell 1

Merrimack 4, New Hampshire 2

UMass 4, Maine 1

Boston U. 6, Northeastern 3

Sunday’s Game

Boston College 6, Notre Dame 1

New Hampshire 5, Merrimack 2

Tuesday’s Games

UMass at Brown, 7 p.m.

Maine at Yale, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Merrimack at Union, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Dartmouth at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.