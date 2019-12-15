Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Providence
|6
|4
|2
|14
|46
|34
|9
|5
|3
|UMass
|6
|3
|1
|13
|33
|22
|12
|4
|1
|UMass Lowell
|5
|2
|3
|13
|25
|23
|10
|4
|4
|Northeastern
|6
|4
|1
|13
|36
|29
|11
|5
|2
|Boston U.
|4
|3
|4
|12
|35
|31
|6
|6
|5
|Boston College
|5
|2
|0
|10
|24
|11
|11
|4
|0
|UConn
|4
|4
|2
|10
|26
|34
|7
|6
|3
|Maine
|4
|6
|2
|10
|22
|35
|8
|8
|3
|New Hampshire
|4
|5
|0
|8
|16
|21
|8
|7
|1
|Merrimack
|2
|5
|2
|6
|19
|24
|4
|11
|2
|Vermont
|0
|8
|1
|1
|15
|33
|1
|11
|2
|Friday’s Game
Union 3, Merrimack 2
Northeastern 6, Dartmouth 4
UConn vs. St. Lawrence at Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.
Providence vs. Lake Superior St. at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.
Union at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
American International at Maine, 4 p.m.
Union vs. Providence at Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Army West Point, 4:05 p.m.
UMass at RPI, 5 p.m.
UConn at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Concordia (Quebec) at Boston U., 5 p.m., exhibition
CCHL All-Stars at UMass Lowell, 5 p.m., exhibition
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.