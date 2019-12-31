Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

December 31, 2019
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Providence 6 4 2 14 46 34 10 5 4
UMass 6 3 1 13 33 22 13 4 1
UMass Lowell 5 2 3 13 25 23 10 4 4
Northeastern 6 4 1 13 36 29 11 5 2
Boston U. 4 3 4 12 35 31 6 6 5
Boston College 5 2 0 10 24 11 11 4 0
UConn 4 4 2 10 26 34 7 7 4
Maine 4 6 2 10 22 35 9 8 3
New Hampshire 4 5 0 8 16 21 8 8 1
Merrimack 2 5 2 6 19 24 4 13 2
Vermont 0 8 1 1 15 33 3 11 2
Saturday’s Games

UConn 2, St. Lawrence 2, UConn wins shootout 2-1

Providence 2, Lake Superior St. 1, OT

Vermont 2, Union 0

Sunday’s Games

Minn. Duluth 4, Merrimack 1

Maine 5, American International 1

Union 1, Providence 1

Army West Point 5, New Hampshire 4

UMass 5, RPI 3

Dartmouth 4, UConn 3

Vermont 2, Lake Superior St. 0

Boston U. 3, Concordia (Quebec) 0, exhibition

UMass Lowell 3, CCHL All-Stars 1, exhibition

Monday’s Game

Minn. Duluth 5, Merrimack 1

Friday’s Games

Omaha at Maine, 6 p.m.

Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Providence vs. Army West Point at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

UMass at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Boston U. at USA Under-18, 7 p.m., exhibition

Saturday, Jan. 4

Omaha vs. Maine at Portland, Maine, Noon

Vermont at Boston College, 4:30 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Brown at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Providence vs. Ohio St. or Cornell at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. or Mid

UMass at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

