Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Providence
|6
|4
|2
|14
|46
|34
|10
|5
|4
|UMass
|6
|3
|1
|13
|33
|22
|13
|4
|1
|UMass Lowell
|5
|2
|3
|13
|25
|23
|10
|4
|4
|Northeastern
|6
|4
|1
|13
|36
|29
|11
|5
|2
|Boston U.
|4
|3
|4
|12
|35
|31
|6
|6
|5
|Boston College
|5
|2
|0
|10
|24
|11
|11
|4
|0
|UConn
|4
|4
|2
|10
|26
|34
|7
|7
|4
|Maine
|4
|6
|2
|10
|22
|35
|9
|8
|3
|New Hampshire
|4
|5
|0
|8
|16
|21
|8
|8
|1
|Merrimack
|2
|5
|2
|6
|19
|24
|4
|13
|2
|Vermont
|0
|8
|1
|1
|15
|33
|3
|11
|2
|Saturday’s Games
UConn 2, St. Lawrence 2, UConn wins shootout 2-1
Providence 2, Lake Superior St. 1, OT
Vermont 2, Union 0
Minn. Duluth 4, Merrimack 1
Maine 5, American International 1
Union 1, Providence 1
Army West Point 5, New Hampshire 4
UMass 5, RPI 3
Dartmouth 4, UConn 3
Vermont 2, Lake Superior St. 0
Boston U. 3, Concordia (Quebec) 0, exhibition
UMass Lowell 3, CCHL All-Stars 1, exhibition
Minn. Duluth 5, Merrimack 1
Omaha at Maine, 6 p.m.
Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Providence vs. Army West Point at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
UMass at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
Boston U. at USA Under-18, 7 p.m., exhibition
Omaha vs. Maine at Portland, Maine, Noon
Vermont at Boston College, 4:30 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Brown at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Providence vs. Ohio St. or Cornell at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. or Mid
UMass at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
