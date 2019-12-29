Hodges scores 19 and ETSU clobbers D-II Mars Hill 117-48

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Bo Hodges scored 19 points, all but one player scored, five reached double figures and East Tennessee State clobbered Division-II Mars Hill 117-48 on Sunday.

ETSU (12-2) closed out the 2010s in a big way: the 69-point win is the largest margin of victory in program history, the Buccaneers are 7-0 at home and broke past 100 points for the eighth time under coach Steve Forbes in his five seasons.

Tray Boyd III and Jeromy Rodriguez added 18 points each for the Buccaneers. Rodriguez notched a double-double with 13 rebounds. Boyd also had eight steals and six assists for the Buccaneers, who scored 39 points off 26 Mars Hill turnovers and racked up 17 steals.

Daivien Williamson had 13 points for East Tennessee State (12-2), which won its fourth straight.

Advertisement

East Tenessee State posted a season-high 24 assists on 44 baskets, shooting 56% (44-for-79) with a dozen 3-pointers.

Jamal Bryant had 10 points to lead the Lions. Javonte Cooke scored nine and Austin Gilyard grabbed six rebounds.

East Tennessee State plays Wofford at home on Wednesday to open Southern Conference play.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.