Hofstra, Canisius meet in Boca Raton

December 2, 2019 6:30 am
 
Canisius (4-2) vs. Hofstra (5-3)

, FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius and Hofstra will meet in a postseason battle. Hofstra earned a 91-69 win over Holy Cross in its most recent game, while Canisius won 76-66 against Mercer in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Hofstra has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Desure Buie, Eli Pemberton, Jalen Ray and Tareq Coburn have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Pride points over the last five games.MIGHTY MALIK: Malik Johnson has connected on 35.7 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Griffins have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Pride. Hofstra has an assist on 33 of 80 field goals (41.3 percent) over its past three games while Canisius has assists on 52 of 83 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL PRIDE: The diligent Hofstra offense has turned the ball over on just 15.4 percent of its possessions, the 15th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.9 percent of all Canisius possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

