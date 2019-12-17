Listen Live Sports

Holden leads Wright St. over Mississippi Valley St. 92-50

December 17, 2019 9:54 pm
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 19 points and eight rebounds as Wright St. romped past Mississippi Valley State 92-50 on Tuesday night.

Holden hit 8 of 10 shots.

James Manns had 19 points and eight rebounds for Wright St. (9-3). Cole Gentry added 11 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Ash had 11 points.

The Delta Devils’ 26.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Wright St. opponent this season.

Caleb Hunter had 15 points for the Delta Devils (1-10). Brandon Kimble added 10 points and 10 rebounds and Quinton Alston had six rebounds.

Michael Green, who led the Delta Devils in scoring, averaging with 20 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Wright St. matches up against Toledo on the road on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State plays Santa Clara on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

