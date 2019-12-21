Listen Live Sports

Holland III powers High Point past Belmont Abbey, 92-66

December 21, 2019 5:10 pm
 
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Curtis Holland III had a career-high 25 points as High Point rolled past Belmont Abbey 92-66 on Saturday.

Holland III made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Jamal Wright had 13 points for High Point (3-9). John-Michael Wright added 11 points. Cliff Thomas Jr. had 11 points for the home team.

The 92 points were a season best for High Point, which also registered a season-high 26 assists.

Sean Halloran had 13 points for the Crusaders. Romeao Ferguson added 11 points. Quest Aldridge had 11 points.

High Point plays Campbell on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

