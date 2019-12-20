Holy Cross looks for home win vs Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart (6-5) vs. Holy Cross (1-10)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross looks for its fourth straight win over Sacred Heart at Hart Recreation Center. The last victory for the Pioneers at Holy Cross was an 82-79 win on Dec. 22, 2009.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Holy Cross’ Joe Pridgen has averaged 15.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while Austin Butler has put up 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Pioneers, E.J. Anosike has averaged 16.4 points and 10.6 rebounds while Cameron Parker has put up 10.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Parker has directly created 55 percent of all Sacred Heart field goals over the last five games. Parker has 20 field goals and 70 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Sacred Heart is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 6-0 when scoring at least 72.

STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 61.8 points while giving up 80.

DID YOU KNOW: Holy Cross is rated second in the Patriot League with an average of 71.7 possessions per game. The fast-paced Crusaders have raised that total to 74 possessions per game over their last five games.

