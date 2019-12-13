Hoover, Wofford visit No. 17 UNC

Wofford (5-4) vs. No. 17 North Carolina (6-3)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Nathan Hoover and Wofford will battle Cole Anthony and No. 17 North Carolina. The senior Hoover is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Anthony, a freshman, has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Anthony has averaged 19.1 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tar Heels. Complementing Anthony is Garrison Brooks, who is accounting for 11.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. The Terriers have been led by Hoover, who is averaging 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Hoover has connected on 27 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 93.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Tar Heels are 5-0 when recording at least 14 offensive rebounds and 1-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Terriers are 5-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 0-4 when the team hits fewer than 11 from long range.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Terriers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Heels. North Carolina has 28 assists on 60 field goals (46.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Wofford has assists on 41 of 81 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.1 percent this year. That figure is ranked 16th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Wofford stands at just 24.6 percent (ranked 278th).

