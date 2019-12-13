Hornets-Bulls, Box

Listen Live Sports

December 13, 2019 10:25 pm
 
CHARLOTTE (83)

Bridges 4-10 4-4 13, Washington 6-17 1-2 13, Biyombo 4-6 4-6 12, Rozier 5-15 0-1 11, Graham 4-14 6-6 16, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-4 0-0 2, Co.Martin 1-2 0-0 3, Zeller 4-8 2-2 11, Monk 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-79 17-21 83.

CHICAGO (73)

Dunn 1-6 1-2 3, Markkanen 4-12 0-0 10, Carter Jr. 2-6 2-2 6, Satoransky 2-8 3-4 7, LaVine 4-19 3-3 12, Gafford 2-3 0-0 4, Young 5-13 0-0 10, White 1-8 0-0 3, Arcidiacono 4-7 2-2 12, Valentine 2-8 1-1 6. Totals 27-90 12-14 73.

Charlotte 24 20 15 24—83
Chicago 15 25 10 23—73

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 6-31 (Graham 2-9, Co.Martin 1-2, Zeller 1-3, Rozier 1-5, Bridges 1-6, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Monk 0-2, Washington 0-3), Chicago 7-34 (Arcidiacono 2-4, Markkanen 2-7, Valentine 1-3, White 1-5, LaVine 1-8, Carter Jr. 0-1, Young 0-2, Satoransky 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 60 (Washington, Zeller 10), Chicago 45 (Carter Jr. 11). Assists_Charlotte 21 (Graham 7), Chicago 20 (Dunn, Satoransky, White 3). Total Fouls_Charlotte 16, Chicago 20. Technicals_Bridges, Washington. A_18,377 (20,917).

