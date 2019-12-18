Hornets-Cavaliers, Box

CHARLOTTE (98)

Bridges 3-7 0-0 6, Zeller 6-10 3-4 15, Biyombo 2-4 0-3 4, Rozier 12-27 4-4 35, Graham 3-16 1-2 9, Co.Martin 2-6 1-1 5, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 4-10 0-0 10, Monk 2-4 0-0 5, Bacon 1-3 2-4 4. Totals 37-91 11-18 98.

CLEVELAND (100)

Osman 8-12 1-4 18, Love 5-9 2-2 16, Thompson 6-9 2-2 14, Garland 3-10 0-0 7, Sexton 10-14 3-3 23, Nance Jr. 1-3 1-2 3, Henson 0-0 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-2 2-2 2, Clarkson 4-9 2-2 10, Porter Jr. 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 40-74 13-17 100.

Charlotte 21 20 23 34— 98 Cleveland 29 24 23 24—100

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 13-37 (Rozier 7-15, Williams 2-4, Graham 2-9, Monk 1-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-2, Bacon 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Co.Martin 0-2, Bridges 0-2), Cleveland 7-26 (Love 4-6, Porter Jr. 1-3, Osman 1-4, Garland 1-7, Dellavedova 0-1, Sexton 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-2, Clarkson 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Charlotte 35 (Zeller 9), Cleveland 48 (Love 14). Assists_Charlotte 25 (Graham 9), Cleveland 25 (Love 7). Total Fouls_Charlotte 20, Cleveland 21. A_17,023 (19,432).

