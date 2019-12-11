Hornets-Nets, Box

CHARLOTTE (113)

Bridges 4-16 3-6 14, Washington 4-6 3-4 13, Biyombo 2-4 0-0 4, Rozier 5-15 2-2 13, Graham 12-21 9-11 40, Kidd-Gilchrist 4-9 2-2 11, Co.Martin 2-7 1-1 6, Zeller 3-7 4-4 10, Bacon 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 36-88 26-32 113.

BROOKLYN (108)

Harris 4-11 0-0 9, Prince 2-12 1-2 6, Allen 7-9 7-11 21, Dinwiddie 8-16 6-9 24, Temple 5-11 0-0 11, Jordan 3-6 3-3 9, Musa 1-3 1-2 4, Nwaba 2-6 3-4 8, Pinson 5-9 0-0 12, Shumpert 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 38-88 22-33 108.

Charlotte 26 27 31 29—113 Brooklyn 34 30 22 22—108

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 15-35 (Graham 7-12, Bridges 3-7, Washington 2-4, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-3, Co.Martin 1-3, Rozier 1-3, Bacon 0-1, Zeller 0-2), Brooklyn 10-38 (Pinson 2-4, Dinwiddie 2-9, Nwaba 1-2, Shumpert 1-2, Musa 1-3, Temple 1-5, Prince 1-5, Harris 1-8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 47 (Kidd-Gilchrist, Rozier 7), Brooklyn 52 (Jordan 14). Assists_Charlotte 20 (Graham 5), Brooklyn 20 (Dinwiddie 6). Total Fouls_Charlotte 23, Brooklyn 21. Technicals_Rozier, Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second). A_15,631 (17,732).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.