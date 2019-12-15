Listen Live Sports

Hornets-Pacers, Box

December 15, 2019 7:22 pm
 
CHARLOTTE (85)

Bridges 4-12 1-1 10, Zeller 6-11 7-10 19, Biyombo 5-10 1-2 11, Rozier 1-12 1-2 3, Graham 3-18 3-6 12, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-6 1-2 1, Co.Martin 2-4 4-6 9, Ca.Martin 0-0 2-2 2, McDaniels 1-3 0-0 2, Hernangomez 1-2 0-0 2, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0, Monk 5-13 4-4 14. Totals 28-91 24-35 85.

INDIANA (107)

Warren 2-8 2-2 6, Sabonis 5-10 2-2 12, Turner 6-14 0-2 14, Brogdon 4-11 2-2 11, Lamb 3-9 2-2 9, McDermott 2-4 0-0 6, J.Holiday 4-8 0-0 9, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Bitadze 1-1 0-0 2, Sumner 1-3 0-0 3, A.Holiday 6-10 9-10 23, McConnell 6-10 0-0 12. Totals 40-88 17-20 107.

Charlotte 20 24 22 19— 85
Indiana 33 26 13 35—107

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 5-32 (Graham 3-14, Co.Martin 1-1, Bridges 1-6, McDaniels 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-2, Rozier 0-3, Monk 0-4), Indiana 10-35 (McDermott 2-4, A.Holiday 2-5, Turner 2-7, Sumner 1-2, Lamb 1-4, J.Holiday 1-4, Brogdon 1-5, McConnell 0-1, Warren 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 56 (Biyombo 17), Indiana 51 (Sabonis 12). Assists_Charlotte 18 (Graham 4), Indiana 30 (McConnell 8). Total Fouls_Charlotte 21, Indiana 25. A_16,061 (20,000).

