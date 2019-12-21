Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20

|Houston
|10
|7
|3
|3
|—
|23
|Tampa Bay
|3
|14
|3
|0
|—
|20
First Quarter
Hou_Roby 27 interception return (Fairbairn kick), 14:12.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 32, 11:29.
TB_FG Gay 50, :56.
Second Quarter
Hou_Hyde 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 9:22.
TB_R.Jones 4 run (Gay kick), 1:57.
TB_J.Watson 8 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :13.
Third Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 9:30.
TB_FG Gay 41, 1:13.
Fourth Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 37, 7:11.
A_49,036.
___
|
|Hou
|TB
|First downs
|15
|19
|Total Net Yards
|229
|435
|Rushes-yards
|26-68
|21-106
|Passing
|161
|329
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|2-3
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|5-74
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-49
|1-31
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-32-1
|25-48-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-23
|3-6
|Punts
|6-44.5
|2-40.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|29:32
|30:28
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Watson 7-37, Hyde 17-27, D.Johnson 2-4. Tampa Bay, Jones 14-77, Winston 2-16, Barber 5-13.
PASSING_Houston, Watson 19-32-1-184. Tampa Bay, Winston 25-48-4-335.
RECEIVING_Houston, Stills 5-57, Hopkins 5-23, Fells 3-27, Carter 2-44, Fuller 2-11, D.Johnson 1-12, Hyde 1-10. Tampa Bay, Perriman 7-102, Watson 5-43, Howard 3-46, Ogunbowale 3-34, Jones 3-32, Brate 2-17, Hyman 1-31, McElroy 1-30.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Gay 54.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.