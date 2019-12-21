Listen Live Sports

Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20

December 21, 2019
 
Houston 10 7 3 3 23
Tampa Bay 3 14 3 0 20

First Quarter

Hou_Roby 27 interception return (Fairbairn kick), 14:12.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 32, 11:29.

TB_FG Gay 50, :56.

Second Quarter

Hou_Hyde 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 9:22.

TB_R.Jones 4 run (Gay kick), 1:57.

TB_J.Watson 8 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :13.

Third Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 9:30.

TB_FG Gay 41, 1:13.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 37, 7:11.

A_49,036.

Hou TB
First downs 15 19
Total Net Yards 229 435
Rushes-yards 26-68 21-106
Passing 161 329
Punt Returns 1-10 2-3
Kickoff Returns 0-0 5-74
Interceptions Ret. 4-49 1-31
Comp-Att-Int 19-32-1 25-48-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-23 3-6
Punts 6-44.5 2-40.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-35 6-45
Time of Possession 29:32 30:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Watson 7-37, Hyde 17-27, D.Johnson 2-4. Tampa Bay, Jones 14-77, Winston 2-16, Barber 5-13.

PASSING_Houston, Watson 19-32-1-184. Tampa Bay, Winston 25-48-4-335.

RECEIVING_Houston, Stills 5-57, Hopkins 5-23, Fells 3-27, Carter 2-44, Fuller 2-11, D.Johnson 1-12, Hyde 1-10. Tampa Bay, Perriman 7-102, Watson 5-43, Howard 3-46, Ogunbowale 3-34, Jones 3-32, Brate 2-17, Hyman 1-31, McElroy 1-30.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Gay 54.

