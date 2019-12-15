Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Houston 24, Tennessee 21

December 15, 2019 4:10 pm
 
Houston 0 14 0 10 24
Tennessee 0 0 7 14 21

Second Quarter

Hou_Stills 12 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 9:59.

Hou_Stills 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 3:14.

Third Quarter

Ten_Tannehill 1 run (Succop kick), 5:34.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_A.Brown 5 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 13:35.

Hou_Hyde 10 run (Fairbairn kick), 10:34.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 29, 3:26.

Ten_Lewis 11 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 2:04.

A_65,265.

___

Hou Ten
First downs 23 24
Total Net Yards 374 432
Rushes-yards 35-140 28-163
Passing 234 269
Punt Returns 0-0 2-19
Kickoff Returns 2-54 3-55
Interceptions Ret. 1-86 2-2
Comp-Att-Int 19-27-2 22-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-9 2-10
Punts 4-46.3 3-48.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-27 4-30
Time of Possession 31:20 28:40

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Hyde 26-104, Watson 7-32, D.Johnson 2-4. Tennessee, Henry 21-86, J.Smith 1-57, Lewis 3-10, Tannehill 3-10.

PASSING_Houston, Watson 19-27-2-243. Tennessee, Tannehill 22-36-1-279, Kern 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Houston, Hopkins 6-119, Fuller 5-61, Stills 3-35, D.Johnson 2-19, Akins 2-7, Fells 1-2. Tennessee, A.Brown 8-114, J.Smith 5-60, C.Davis 3-57, Sharpe 2-28, Lewis 1-11, Firkser 1-7, Raymond 1-2, Blasingame 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Succop 45.

