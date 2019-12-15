Houston 24, Tennessee 21

|Houston
|0
|14
|0
|10
|—
|24
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|7
|14
|—
|21
Second Quarter
Hou_Stills 12 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 9:59.
Hou_Stills 16 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 3:14.
Third Quarter
Ten_Tannehill 1 run (Succop kick), 5:34.
Fourth Quarter
Ten_A.Brown 5 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 13:35.
Hou_Hyde 10 run (Fairbairn kick), 10:34.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 29, 3:26.
Ten_Lewis 11 pass from Tannehill (Succop kick), 2:04.
A_65,265.
___
|
|Hou
|Ten
|First downs
|23
|24
|Total Net Yards
|374
|432
|Rushes-yards
|35-140
|28-163
|Passing
|234
|269
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-19
|Kickoff Returns
|2-54
|3-55
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-86
|2-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-27-2
|22-37-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|2-10
|Punts
|4-46.3
|3-48.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-27
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|31:20
|28:40
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Hyde 26-104, Watson 7-32, D.Johnson 2-4. Tennessee, Henry 21-86, J.Smith 1-57, Lewis 3-10, Tannehill 3-10.
PASSING_Houston, Watson 19-27-2-243. Tennessee, Tannehill 22-36-1-279, Kern 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Houston, Hopkins 6-119, Fuller 5-61, Stills 3-35, D.Johnson 2-19, Akins 2-7, Fells 1-2. Tennessee, A.Brown 8-114, J.Smith 5-60, C.Davis 3-57, Sharpe 2-28, Lewis 1-11, Firkser 1-7, Raymond 1-2, Blasingame 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Succop 45.
