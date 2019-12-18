Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Howard dismantles Regent by 58

December 18, 2019 11:03 pm
 
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Charles Williams had 24 points as Howard easily beat NCCAA-member Regent 105-47 on Wednesday night.

Nate Garvey had 15 points for Howard (2-10). Khalil Robinson added 12 points and seven assists. Kyle Foster had 12 points for the hosts.

It was the first time this season Howard scored at least 100 points.

The Royals’ 29.2% field goal shooting is the lowest mark by a Howard opponent this season. The Bison also forced a season-high 29 turnovers. Howard scored a season-best 54 points in the first half.

Markell Riggins led the Royals with 12 points.

Howard faces Harvard at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

